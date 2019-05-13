Mavs: Kristaps Porzingis ‘Jumped and Assaulted Outside of a Club in Latvia’

Video surfaced showing a bloody-faced Kristaps Porzingis after he was allegedly “jumped and assaulted” outside a nightclub in his hometown of Liepaja, Latvia.

The Dallas Mavericks acquired the 23-year-old in a blockbuster trade with the New York Knicks, and plan to ink him to a five-year max deal.

Mavericks say Kristaps Porzingis involved in altercation at a nightclub in his native Latvia. https://t.co/OxBicRXUmC pic.twitter.com/6AqWV9rvua — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 13, 2019

Porzingis will be a restricted free agent this summer.

Per ESPN: