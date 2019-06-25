Mavs Plan To Offer Five-Year Max Contract To Kristaps Porzingis

by June 25, 2019
406
kristaps porzingis rape claim nypd

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t yet seen Kristaps Porziningis play a game in their jersey but that won’t prevent them from offering their mid-season acquisition a five-year max contract when the 2019-20 campaign officially begins.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Mavs intend to extend a five-year, $158 million contract to the restricted free agent.

Porzingis missed the entire 2018-19 campaign and a significant proportion of 2017-18 recovering from a torn ACL but he’s expected to be available at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

On paper, the 7’3″ unicorn is a tantalizing complement to freshly minted Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic. In his last taste of action, Porzingis averaged 17.8 points and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting .395 from beyond the arc on 4.8 triples per contest.

The Mavs have no shortage of cap space as the new season approaches, so will be able to accommodate a substantial Porzingis raise with ease, but would be wise to time their offseason strategically.

Porzingis’ cap hold is significantly less than the first year of a new deal would be so they can keep an additional $10 million free if they hold off on inking a new deal until after they pursue other additions. As we wrote about this afternoon, the team could make a serious run at unrestricted free agent Kemba Walker and then officially lock Porzingis in after.

   
You Might Also Like

Dallas, Boston Eager To Lure Kemba Walker From Charlotte

2 hours ago
405

Andre Iguodala: ‘Nobody’s Going to the Knicks, Sorry’

3 hours ago
437

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘MVP is Not About Stats and Numbers’

10 hours ago
860
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

Official 2019 NBA Awards Results

22 hours ago
38,708

Is Cam Reddish the Next Paul George? 🧐 Hawks Got a STEAL!

24 hours ago
845
Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers Trading Evan Turner To Hawks For Kent Bazemore

1 day ago
4,354

TRENDING


Most Recent
kristaps porzingis rape claim nypd

Mavs Plan To Offer Five-Year Max Contract To Kristaps Porzingis

1 hour ago
406

Dallas, Boston Eager To Lure Kemba Walker From Charlotte

2 hours ago
405

Andre Iguodala: ‘Nobody’s Going to the Knicks, Sorry’

3 hours ago
437
Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum on Signing With Jordan Brand

6 hours ago
1,158

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘MVP is Not About Stats and Numbers’

10 hours ago
860