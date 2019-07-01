Mavs Re-Sign Veteran J.J. Barea On One-Year Deal

by July 01, 2019
69

The Dallas Mavericks will welcome veteran point guard J.J. Barea back on a one-year contract. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Mavs will re-up with their long time, even as he rehabilitates from an Achilles injury.

While Barea’s season was limited to 38 games last year, he’s apparently well enough to consider playing for Puerto Rico’s FIBA team this summer. Prior to the injury in January he had been averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Barea’s 2019-20 season with Dallas will mark his 11th across two stints with the franchise.

    
You Might Also Like
Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers

Pacers, Edmond Sumner Agree To Three-Year Deal

49 mins ago
40

Warriors to Retire Kevin Durant’s #35 Jersey

50 mins ago
344
Alec Burks of the Sacramento Kings

Alec Burks, Thunder Agree To Deal

57 mins ago
878
Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets

Suns Agree To Two-Year Deal With Frank Kaminsky

1 hour ago
388
Richaun Holmes of the Phoenix Suns

Richaun Holmes, Kings To Sign Two-Year Deal

1 hour ago
156
Wesley Matthews of the Indiana Pacers

Bucks Agree To Deal With Veteran Wing Wesley Matthews

1 hour ago
874

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jimmy Butler Sign-And-Trade Evolves Into Four-Team Deal

23 mins ago
273
Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers

Pacers, Edmond Sumner Agree To Three-Year Deal

49 mins ago
40

Warriors to Retire Kevin Durant’s #35 Jersey

50 mins ago
344
Alec Burks of the Sacramento Kings

Alec Burks, Thunder Agree To Deal

57 mins ago
878
Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets

Suns Agree To Two-Year Deal With Frank Kaminsky

1 hour ago
388