The Dallas Mavericks will welcome veteran point guard J.J. Barea back on a one-year contract. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Mavs will re-up with their long time, even as he rehabilitates from an Achilles injury.

While Barea’s season was limited to 38 games last year, he’s apparently well enough to consider playing for Puerto Rico’s FIBA team this summer. Prior to the injury in January he had been averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 assists per game.

Barea’s 2019-20 season with Dallas will mark his 11th across two stints with the franchise.