The Dallas Mavericks intend to present big man Dwight Powell with a three-year extension that will take effect in 2020-21, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports.

Powell’s extension will be worth a total of $33 million and in 2019-20, the last year of his previous deal, he’ll earn $10.3 million.

Over the course of the past five years, Powell has established himself as a solid reserve capable of producing called upon. He projects as a solid fit in Dallas’ front court next to Kristaps Porzingis.

Initially it was reported that Powell would decline his 2019-20 player option in order to pursue a longer deal with the Mavs but that report was ultimately shot down. The end result, Powell inking an extension to keep him in town long term, is more or less the same.