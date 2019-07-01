Maxi Kleber Agrees To Four-Year Deal With Mavs

by July 01, 2019
321
Maxi Kleber of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will re-sign forward Maxi Kleber, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. Kleber has agreed to terms on a new four-year, $35 million pact.

In 71 appearances for the Mavs in 2018-19, the forward averaged 6.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He’ll return to Dallas basketball club that’s ramping up to throw competitive pieces around their young core of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The 27-year-old from the same Wurzberg, Germany hometown as Dirk Nowitzki has played the past two seasons with the Mavericks.

  
You Might Also Like
Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets

Suns Agree To Two-Year Deal With Frank Kaminsky

4 mins ago
36

Mavs Re-Sign Veteran J.J. Barea On One-Year Deal

10 mins ago
16
Richaun Holmes of the Phoenix Suns

Richaun Holmes, Kings To Sign Two-Year Deal

17 mins ago
61
Wesley Matthews of the Indiana Pacers

Bucks Agree To Deal With Veteran Wing Wesley Matthews

27 mins ago
537

Hailey Van Lith Scores 96 Points in 3 Games? 😳 Averages 32 PPG at Summer League

28 mins ago
19

LaMelo Ball Has LIMITLESS RANGE 🎯 Shuts Down Drew League!

53 mins ago
44

TRENDING


Most Recent
Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets

Suns Agree To Two-Year Deal With Frank Kaminsky

4 mins ago
36

Mavs Re-Sign Veteran J.J. Barea On One-Year Deal

10 mins ago
16
Richaun Holmes of the Phoenix Suns

Richaun Holmes, Kings To Sign Two-Year Deal

17 mins ago
61
Wesley Matthews of the Indiana Pacers

Bucks Agree To Deal With Veteran Wing Wesley Matthews

27 mins ago
537

Hailey Van Lith Scores 96 Points in 3 Games? 😳 Averages 32 PPG at Summer League

28 mins ago
19