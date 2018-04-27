Mayor Issues Executive Order Outlawing Goaltending In Indianapolis

by April 27, 2018
indianapolis major goaltending

The mayor of Indianapolis has outlawed goaltending after the NBA revealed that LeBron James got away with a goaltend in the closing seconds of Game 5.

LeBron pinned Victor Oladipo‘s layup attempt on the backboard after the ball hit the backboard.

Goaltending wasn’t called, and LeBron would go on to hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game.

Last Two Minute Report: LeBron’s Block On Oladipo Was A Goaltend

 
