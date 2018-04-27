Mayor Issues Executive Order Outlawing Goaltending In Indianapolis

The mayor of Indianapolis has outlawed goaltending after the NBA revealed that LeBron James got away with a goaltend in the closing seconds of Game 5.

LeBron pinned Victor Oladipo‘s layup attempt on the backboard after the ball hit the backboard.

Goaltending wasn’t called, and LeBron would go on to hit a buzzer-beating three-pointer to win the game.

Oh — one more thing. By executive order, I am proud to outlaw goaltending in the City of Indianapolis… for every player, on every team. I’m ready for Game 6, are you? #Pacers #Together pic.twitter.com/JDKnufwWq9 — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) April 26, 2018

