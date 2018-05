As a guest on ESPN‘s First Take, rapper Meek Mill discussed the NBA playoffs and the recent elimination of his team, the Philadelphia 76ers, by the Boston Celtics.

Meek predicted that the Rockets will eventually face the Cavaliers in the Finals and advocated for LeBron James to join The Process and form a serious “super team” over the summer:

