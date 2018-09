In an interview with comedian Kevin Hart for the series “Cold as Balls”, Metta World Peace discussed changing his name, finding inner peace, playing with Kobe Bryant and Yao Ming and more.

The former Lakers forward revealed that he almost chose “So Hood” over “Metta World Peace” and told Hart about battling anxiety and depression during the most successful years of his NBA career. Check out the full interview below:

