Michael Beasley Doesn't Want to Be Judged

by July 24, 2018
1,185

Michael Beasley says players like himself, Nick Young, JR Smith and Lance Stephenson get an unfair rap from critics and wants people to show more respect for their basketball ability and IQ.

“If everyone does their job right and stop judging some players, me mainly, you’ll figure out that guys like me, Nick Young, JR Smith and Lance Stephenson and guys like that actually know how to play basketball, actually know how to basketball games, actually know how to win basketball games and actually know how to get along with others.”

Young excitedly backed up Beasley’s sentiment.

The Los Angeles Lakers inked the 29-year-old to a one-year deal this summer, and Beasley thinks the team has a chance to be special.

Per the AP:

“For there to even be a narrative (about problems with) personalities in this room is judgment enough for me, and I just don’t want to be a part of it,” Beasley said.

[Magic] Johnson provided Beasley with a detailed description of his likely role with the Lakers. Beasley also is willing to be a vocal leader to the Lakers’ gifted young players, including Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

“I think they’re all special in their own way,” Beasley said. “I think Josh Hart, Ingram, Kuz, Ball, I think they can all at some point in their careers be All-Stars and be leaders of their team. I think Luke [Walton] did a great job with those guys, especially in the second half of the season, getting those guys to play and getting those guys to buy into what he believes in. … I feel like they can be anything they want to be.”

      
