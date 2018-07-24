Michael Beasley Doesn’t Want to Be Judged

Michael Beasley says players like himself, Nick Young, JR Smith and Lance Stephenson get an unfair rap from critics and wants people to show more respect for their basketball ability and IQ.

Michael Beasley wants everyone to stop judging him and certain other players 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/nGNgZX5vOa — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 23, 2018

“If everyone does their job right and stop judging some players, me mainly, you’ll figure out that guys like me, Nick Young, JR Smith and Lance Stephenson and guys like that actually know how to play basketball, actually know how to basketball games, actually know how to win basketball games and actually know how to get along with others.”

Young excitedly backed up Beasley’s sentiment.

The Los Angeles Lakers inked the 29-year-old to a one-year deal this summer, and Beasley thinks the team has a chance to be special.

Beasley says new Lakers vets can form solid core around LeBron. @gregbeacham https://t.co/Vg1lB83Lyd — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 24, 2018

Per the AP: