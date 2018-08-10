Michael Beasley: ‘I Don’t Understand’ the Lonzo Ball Criticism

by August 10, 2018
4,082

Michael Beasley is a big Lonzo Ball fan, and can’t quite understand why he faced so much criticism during his rookie year.

Beasley says his new teammate is certainly no bust.

Beasley, 29, is excited to join the Los Angeles Lakers and thinks the roster will mesh nicely next season.

Per Bleacher Report:

How much Lonzo Ball tape have you watched? What do you think of his game?

Beasley: “I’m a big Lonzo fan. I don’t understand how Lonzo gets so much criticism, averaging almost 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block per game. Granted, his percentages were low, but you all think Russell Westbrook can shoot, and he’s got the same three-point percentage. (Ed: Lonzo’s was a tick higher last year.) Two years ago, Malcolm Brogdon won Rookie of the Year with 10 points and three rebounds a game, but now Lonzo is 11-7-7 and he’s a bust? I’m a Lonzo fan. I think if you just let him play and not worry about if he can shoot or not, I think you will see a player that knows how and wants to play a complete game of basketball. Same thing with Kyle Kuzma. I liked him in college but didn’t know how skilled he was until I played against him in the NBA. Josh Hart, same thing.”

