Michael Carter-Williams has agreed to re-sign with the Orlando Magic on a one-year deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The journeyman guard caught on with the squad late in 2018-19 and won the affections of head coach Steve Clifford.

While Carter-Williams’ scoring figures don’t jump off the page – he averaged 5.8 points per game in 12 Orlando contests – he’s a lengthy defender capable of contributing across the board. Carter Williams averaged 4.8 rebound and 4.1 assists per game.

Carter-Williams joined the Magic on a pair of 10-day contracts which eventually turned into a standard deal last season. It’s unclear if Carter-Williams’ 2019-20 deal is worth any more than the minimum.