Michael Jordan, Hornets Help With Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

by September 15, 2018
83

On Friday, chairman Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets announced that they are teaming up with the NBA to provide necessary relief to those affected by Hurricane Florence:

Click here to donate to the local organizations assisting the cause

