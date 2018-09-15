Michael Jordan, Hornets Help With Hurricane Florence Relief Efforts

On Friday, chairman Michael Jordan and the Charlotte Hornets announced that they are teaming up with the NBA to provide necessary relief to those affected by Hurricane Florence:
Michael Jordan, the Hornets and the NBA are working together with a number of community organizations to provide necessary and immediate relief and support to those affected by Hurricane Florence.
