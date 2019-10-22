Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

October 22, 2019
Stephen Curry is “not a Hall of Famer yet,” according to Michael Jordan.

MJ gives Curry his props as a “great player,” but curiously says the two-time MVP has yet to earn his HOF credentials.

Magic Johnson weighed in on the controversial comments, claiming Jordan would be fined by the NBA if he said Steph was HOF-bound.

Per ESPN:

“He’s still a great player,” Jordan told NBC’s “Today” on Monday after saying that the Golden State Warriors star wouldn’t be included on his dream five-man pick-up team.

“Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He’s not.”

