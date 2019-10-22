Michael Jordan: Stephen Curry ‘Not a Hall of Famer Yet’

Stephen Curry is “not a Hall of Famer yet,” according to Michael Jordan.

MJ gives Curry his props as a “great player,” but curiously says the two-time MVP has yet to earn his HOF credentials.

Magic Johnson weighed in on the controversial comments, claiming Jordan would be fined by the NBA if he said Steph was HOF-bound.

Everyone relax. We know Steph Curry is a future Hall of Famer…Michael Jordan couldn’t say it because he would get fined by the league. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 22, 2019

Per ESPN:

“He’s still a great player,” Jordan told NBC’s “Today” on Monday after saying that the Golden State Warriors star wouldn’t be included on his dream five-man pick-up team. “Not a Hall of Famer yet, though. He’s not.”

