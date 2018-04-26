Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks Mutually Part Ways

Head coach Mike Budenholzer‘s five-year run in Atlanta came to end Wednesday night, as he and the Hawks agreed to mutually part ways.
ESPN story on Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks parting ways — with reaction from Budenholzer. https://t.co/TacD4skEfk
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 26, 2018
Budenholzer has two years and over $14 million remaining on his contract.
The rebuilding Hawks gave Budenholzer permission to discuss coaching openings in New York and Phoenix last week.
Per ESPN:
“I am grateful for the five years that I spent as coach of the Atlanta Hawks and will always cherish the incredible contributions, commitment and accomplishments of the players that I was fortunate enough to work with here,” Budenholzer told ESPN on Wednesday night. “From ownership to management, support staff to the community, I’ll look back with great pride on what we were able to achieve together with the Hawks.”
Atlanta owner Tony Ressler and general manager Travis Schlenk met Budenholzer on Tuesday night in Atlanta and ultimately decided that a separation was the best course for everyone, league sources said.
Budenholzer earned his Coach of the Year honors after a 60-victory regular season with the Hawks and a trip to the 2015 Eastern Conference finals. The Hawks reached the playoffs in four of his first five seasons. Atlanta dropped to 24-58 this season, with the organization’s mandate to shed salary and gather draft picks and future assets.