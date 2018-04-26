Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta Hawks Mutually Part Ways

Head coach Mike Budenholzer‘s five-year run in Atlanta came to end Wednesday night, as he and the Hawks agreed to mutually part ways.

Budenholzer has two years and over $14 million remaining on his contract.

The rebuilding Hawks gave Budenholzer permission to discuss coaching openings in New York and Phoenix last week.

Per ESPN: