Mike D’Antoni: Rockets Adding Carmelo Anthony a ‘No-Brainer’

by August 14, 2018
764

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni says the acquisition of Carmelo Anthony is a “no-brainer.”

Houston’s years-long pursuit of Melo culminated with him signing a one-year, $2.4 million deal Monday.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“Nothing’s been decided,” D’Antoni said. “He, like everyone else on the team, like Eric Gordon, ‘if that’s what’s best for the team, that’s what I’ll do.’

“We’ll see what performs best. What makes the best rotation and how to get the best out of them. Whether he starts or doesn’t start, and he said it, is a moot point. We’ll make that decision as we go forward. Maybe he starts the game, maybe he doesn’t. We had to make sure that everybody’s on the same page and he definitely, definitely is. We all have the same vision and want to get this thing done and beat probably the best team in NBA history. We can’t afford a misstep or take things for granted and say ‘we’ll work things out.’ When we talked about his vision and our vision and it matched up.”

With that,” D’Antoni called adding Anthony “a no-brainer.”

D’Antoni wouldn’t confirm if Anthony would start or come off the bench, but said his reunion with the 34-year-old, 10-time NBA All-Star is a “lot better fit” in H-Town than it was in New York.

Per USA Today

You’ve talked before about how it’s water under the bridge between you and ‘Melo, but it’s a different thing when you’re working together again. So what’s your perspective here?

D’Antoni: “Well, at different points of people’s careers or lives or circumstances, things are different. … In New York, when they gave away half the team (to Denver in the February 2011 trade that brought Anthony to the Knicks) and everybody expected us to win a championship, it really wasn’t realistic. It put a lot of pressure on everybody, and it kind of burst the pipes. I think this is totally different. We’ve got a team that is a whole bunch of veterans that really, we’ve got one thing in mind, and that’s to win a championship, and we have the possibility. We never had a blow-up before, so it’s not he wanted to play a certain way and I kind of wanted to coach another way.

“Back then, there wasn’t even analytics. I was going by my gut, and he was going by (his) gut, and it’s just, you know, styles clash. And I think now, things have changed and everybody is playing the same way. I think it’s a lot better fit and I think we have a really good chance to be really good.”

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Carmelo Anthony May Come Off the Bench in Houston

21 hours ago
3,772
NBA

Report: Lakers to Face the Warriors on Christmas

6 days ago
8,569
NBA

Chris Paul Donating $2.5 Million to Support Wake Forest Basketball Program 🙌

7 days ago
638
james harden usa basketball training camp
NBA

James Harden Catches FIRE at Team USA Training Camp 🔥

2 weeks ago
2,743
usa basketball scrimmage durant
NBA

USA Basketball Training Camp: Full Scrimmage Highlights 🇺🇸

2 weeks ago
2,381
NBA

James Harden Thinks About Game 7 Loss to Warriors ‘Every Day’

2 weeks ago
14,523
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Russell Westbrook ‘Very, Very Excited’ About Paul George Re-Signing

8 mins ago
27

Mike D’Antoni: Rockets Adding Carmelo Anthony a ‘No-Brainer’

3 hours ago
764

Report: Bruce Bowen Won’t Return as Clippers TV Analyst After Kawhi Comments

20 hours ago
4,791

Report: Carmelo Anthony May Come Off the Bench in Houston

21 hours ago
3,772

Kevin Knox: ‘People Are Sleeping’ on the Knicks

21 hours ago
1,796