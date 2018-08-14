Mike D’Antoni: Rockets Adding Carmelo Anthony a ‘No-Brainer’

Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni says the acquisition of Carmelo Anthony is a “no-brainer.”

Houston’s years-long pursuit of Melo culminated with him signing a one-year, $2.4 million deal Monday.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“Nothing’s been decided,” D’Antoni said. “He, like everyone else on the team, like Eric Gordon, ‘if that’s what’s best for the team, that’s what I’ll do.’ “We’ll see what performs best. What makes the best rotation and how to get the best out of them. Whether he starts or doesn’t start, and he said it, is a moot point. We’ll make that decision as we go forward. Maybe he starts the game, maybe he doesn’t. We had to make sure that everybody’s on the same page and he definitely, definitely is. We all have the same vision and want to get this thing done and beat probably the best team in NBA history. We can’t afford a misstep or take things for granted and say ‘we’ll work things out.’ When we talked about his vision and our vision and it matched up.” With that,” D’Antoni called adding Anthony “a no-brainer.”

D’Antoni wouldn’t confirm if Anthony would start or come off the bench, but said his reunion with the 34-year-old, 10-time NBA All-Star is a “lot better fit” in H-Town than it was in New York.

