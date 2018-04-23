Mike D’Antoni: Rockets Haven’t Played Well in Two Months

The Houston Rockets cruised to the NBA’s best regular season record, but appear to be out of sorts in the playoffs, something head coach Mike D’Antoni had feared would happen.

D’Antoni says his squad hasn’t played particulary well in the past two months.

Rockets offensive rating in regular season: 112.2 Down stretch after clinching top seed: 102.3 Playoffs so far: 106.0 Mike D’Antoni: “That’s why I was worried the whole time about resting guys, getting out of rhythm.” https://t.co/YaiLuEMDJ2 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 22, 2018

James Harden thinks it all comes down to defensive play for Houston.

