Mike D’Antoni: Rockets Haven’t Played Well in Two Months

by April 23, 2018
685

The Houston Rockets cruised to the NBA’s best regular season record, but appear to be out of sorts in the playoffs, something head coach Mike D’Antoni had feared would happen.

D’Antoni says his squad hasn’t played particulary well in the past two months.

James Harden thinks it all comes down to defensive play for Houston.

Per ESPN:

“I’d say [the past] couple months we haven’t played really well,” D’Antoni said before Sunday’s practice, a day after a 121-105 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves that trimmed the Rockets’ series lead to 2-1. “That’s why I was worried the whole time about resting guys, doing this, getting out of rhythm. [People say], ‘It doesn’t really mean a whole lot.’ Ehhhh, it does.

“Anyway, we are where we are. We’ll be fine. We’ll be OK.”

Houston hasn’t been able to flip the switch during the playoffs. The Rockets are averaging 106 points per 100 possessions during the first-round series, a mediocre number.

“It’s been a long time,” Rockets superstar James Harden said of the team being in a good rhythm. “It’s been a long time, but tomorrow is the perfect opportunity for it.”

Harden shifted the focus to defense when asked how the Rockets can regain their offensive rhythm in the middle of a playoff series.

“It’s pretty simple: play hard the entire game,” Harden said. “Shots are going to be made, shots are going to be missed, but I think defensively as long as our focus level is there every possession, it doesn’t matter about the offense. Defensively, we’ll be good enough.”

   
You Might Also Like
Donovan Mitchell
NBA

Post Up: Rockets Win In Historic Fashion And Jazz Stunningly Beat Up OKC

2 hours ago
340
James Harden
NBA

Rockets Score NBA Playoff Record 50 Points In 3rd Quarter Against Timberwolves

5 hours ago
729
NBA

Kevin McHale Talks NBA Playoffs, James Harden, And Favorite KG Story

4 days ago
2,066
NBA

Charles Barkley: Karl-Anthony Towns ‘So Limited Offensively’

5 days ago
2,007
NBA

Charles Barkley: James Harden ‘Might Be the Most Unguardable Player I’ve Ever Seen’

1 week ago
3,193
NBA

James Harden Still Thinks About Playing in OKC

2 weeks ago
13,988

TRENDING


Most Recent
Donovan Mitchell

Post Up: Rockets Win In Historic Fashion And Jazz Stunningly Beat Up OKC

2 hours ago
340
James Harden

Rockets Score NBA Playoff Record 50 Points In 3rd Quarter Against Timberwolves

5 hours ago
729

Report: Suns Have Spoke To Jason Kidd, Vinny Del Negro About Coaching Job

10 hours ago
275
allen iverson speech

Allen Iverson Gives Emotional Speech After Iverson Classic 💯

10 hours ago
700

Jusuf Nurkic Wants To Re-Sign With The Portland Trail Blazers

11 hours ago
488