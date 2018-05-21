D’Antoni: Warriors Have ‘All The Pressure’ in Game 4

by May 21, 2018
425
mike d'antoni warriors pressure

Despite facing a 1-2 series deficit, Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni says the Warriors have “all the pressure” to win Game 4 in Golden State.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, D’Antoni said the Warriors can’t afford to head back to Houston with the series tied.

In response, Warriors coach Steve Kerr agreed with D’Antoni’s statement, but added, “[The pressure’s] kinda on them, too.”

A Game 4 win would give Golden State a comfortable 3-1 lead.

RELATED:
Mike D’Antoni: Rockets ‘Can Withstand’ Kevin Durant

   
