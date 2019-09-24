Mitchell Robinson Fully Recovered From Knee Injury

by September 24, 2019
118
Mitchell Robinson of the New York Post

MOST RECENT

A minor knee injury cost Mitchell Robinson an opportunity to compete with Team USA at the FIBA World Cup but the 21-year-old is back at full strength ahead of NBA training camp.

Marc Berman of the New York Post reports that the pivot has returned to 100% strength and has been participating in voluntary scrimmages with the team. Robinson is expected to start alongside Julius Randle in New York’s frontcourt this season.

Robinson saw his role increase over the course of the 2018-19 season and he finished the year as a the team’s starter. The big man averaged 12.7 points, 12.9 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the 11 contests where he saw at least 30 minutes of action.

  
You Might Also Like

Zach Randolph: ‘I Ain’t Retired Yet’

1 day ago
1,043
Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray At Full Strength After Missing Season

1 day ago
3,586
Isaiah Thomas

Isaiah Thomas Out 6-8 Weeks Following Thumb Surgery

6 days ago
1,250
New Orleans Pelicans

Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram No Longer Restricted By Injuries

1 week ago
4,562

Bobby Portis: ‘I Want to Be Sixth Man of the Year’

1 week ago
646

New York Knicks Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

1 week ago
1,125

TRENDING


Most Recent
Tyler Ulis of the Golden State Warriors

Tyler Ulis Inks Partially Guaranteed Deal With Kings

4 hours ago
275
Mitchell Robinson of the New York Post

Mitchell Robinson Fully Recovered From Knee Injury

5 hours ago
118
Marquese Chriss of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Marquese Chriss, Warriors Reach One-Year Deal

6 hours ago
542

Bucks Fined For Giannis Antetokounmpo Comments

8 hours ago
2,020

AMAZING SPIDA MAN: Behind the Design of Donovan Mitchell’s Signature Sneaker

9 hours ago
1,870
Jahzare Jackson img

Jahzare Jackson Makes IMG DEBUT! 7-FOOT FRESHMAN 😈

10 hours ago
116