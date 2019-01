Montrezl Harrell has been hooping in serious sneaker heat ever since he was playing with the Rockets. And now that the 24-year-old is having a career-year, averaging 15.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game, there are more eyes than ever on his feetwork. And he knows it too. Trezz’s collection goes crazy. Watch the video above to see his exclusive kicks and fire customs.

