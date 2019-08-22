Montrezl Harrell: ‘There’s Going to Be a Lot More Stuff You’re Going to See This Year’

Montrezl Harrell has worked hard to expand his offensive repertoire this summer, and promises to show off “a lot more stuff” next season.

Harrell, 25, has focused on improving his ball handling and perimeter shooting, including three-pointers.

7 a.m. shooting sessions. Two-a-day runs. Drew League and AEBL on the weekends. Next season is the biggest of @MONSTATREZZ 's career — and he's ready for it. “There’s going to be a lot more stuff you’re going to see this year." @TheAthleticLA : https://t.co/fQqtbw1sAd

The fiery big man is excited for what he expects to be an “amazing” year for the LA Clippers.

Per The Athletic:

“There’s going to be a lot more stuff you’re going to see this year,” Harrell says.

His bread-and-butter is rolling to the rim — statistically he’s one of the three or four best roll men in the league — and upholding arguably the game’s best pick-and-roll tandem with [Lou] Williams.

“I don’t get away from that because if a guy can’t stop it, he can’t stop it,” Harrell says. “But at the same time, I know I could be able to get like I’m going to go to my running hook and be able to pull up where I’m at and knock the shot down with confidence. I’m going to be able to get to my spots on the floor where I feel that I can work and do the most damage at and be able to score and get a bucket from there.”

The Clippers’ acquisitions of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, which overnight transformed them into championship favorites and put Harrell, the team’s seventh man and closing center, closer to the league’s spotlight and the Larry O’Brien Trophy than he’s ever been.

“It’s going to be amazing, man,” Harrell says. “It’s going to be fun. I’m ready to get out there and just get after it in training camp. Just be able to grow with the guys like we do every year. As you see, we took steps forward each year. Even with the run we had last year with the guys we had. Now you add two star pieces in Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and you also add a lot of role pieces that are going to help us all.”