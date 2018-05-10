‘Mr. Thunder’ Nick Collison Retires After 15 NBA Seasons

by May 10, 2018
786

Nick Collison penned a heartfelt letter to announce his retirement from the NBA.

Collison was the only remaining player in the NBA to spend his entire playing career with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Collison made sure to thank both cities and note how special each fanbase is:

“KeyArena was loud and the city was with us — I absolutely loved it. I love Seattle, and I’ve spent every summer there since I was drafted. I loved being a SuperSonic, and hate how it ended there …  The fans in Seattle deserved better, and I hope they get a team back someday soon.”

Despite never being a superstar on the court, he scored just 4.7 points per game in Oklahoma City, Collison earned the nickname “Mr. Thunder” from the Oklahoma City faithful for his longevity and leadership–making him one of the most beloved players in the city’s history.

“I’ve been in OKC 10 years now, and the fans have been incredible. They are there every night; they know the game and appreciate effort. From day one we felt the love, and I want everyone to know I’ve loved playing in Oklahoma City. It’s always meant so much to me and my family that the people of Oklahoma City appreciated what I did. Most people don’t get to feel anything like that. I’ve had it for 10 years and I am grateful.”

Collison finishes his career having played in 1,001 games after coming back from shoulder surgery his rookie year.

You Might Also Like
russell westbrook frustrated thunder
NBA

Nick Collison: Russell Westbrook Was ‘Frustrated’ at Times Last Season

10 months ago
47
NBA

Kevin Durant ‘Never Told’ Russell Westbrook He Was Returning to OKC

2 years ago
40
NBA

Nick Collison Makes Tip In With 0.1 On Shot Clock (VIDEO)

4 years ago
5
NBA

Nick Collison Comments on Kevin Durant’s Career-High 54-Point Game

4 years ago
9
NBA

OKC Thunder Players Sing in Local Car Dealership Ad (VIDEO)

6 years ago
8
NBA

Videos: Monday’s Top 25 Plays

6 years ago
6
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Ex-Cavs GM Says LeBron’s Contracts Are ‘Unsustainable’ For Teams

4 mins ago
83
Kobe Bryant

Sneaker Moments: Kobe Bryant Burns the Suns for 42 Points in the Nike Kobe 6

13 mins ago
56

Meek Mill Advocates For LeBron To Join The Sixers 👑

14 mins ago
44

‘Mr. Thunder’ Nick Collison Retires After 15 NBA Seasons

2 hours ago
787

LeBron James Told the Raptors How to Run Plays During Game

2 hours ago
3,316