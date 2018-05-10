‘Mr. Thunder’ Nick Collison Retires After 15 NBA Seasons

Nick Collison penned a heartfelt letter to announce his retirement from the NBA.

Collison was the only remaining player in the NBA to spend his entire playing career with the Seattle SuperSonics and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Collison made sure to thank both cities and note how special each fanbase is:

“KeyArena was loud and the city was with us — I absolutely loved it. I love Seattle, and I’ve spent every summer there since I was drafted. I loved being a SuperSonic, and hate how it ended there … The fans in Seattle deserved better, and I hope they get a team back someday soon.”

Despite never being a superstar on the court, he scored just 4.7 points per game in Oklahoma City, Collison earned the nickname “Mr. Thunder” from the Oklahoma City faithful for his longevity and leadership–making him one of the most beloved players in the city’s history.

“I’ve been in OKC 10 years now, and the fans have been incredible. They are there every night; they know the game and appreciate effort. From day one we felt the love, and I want everyone to know I’ve loved playing in Oklahoma City. It’s always meant so much to me and my family that the people of Oklahoma City appreciated what I did. Most people don’t get to feel anything like that. I’ve had it for 10 years and I am grateful.”

Collison finishes his career having played in 1,001 games after coming back from shoulder surgery his rookie year.