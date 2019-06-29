There’s a mutual interest between Dewayne Dedmon and the Sacramento Kings, KHTK Sports 1140’s Carmichael Dave tweets. The report echos a similar one made by James Ham of NBC Sports earlier in the day.

The addition of Dedmon could be a wise one for the Kings if the two parties end up connecting. The 29-year-old is fresh off of a 2018-19 campaign in which he averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

He could be a productive veteran on a squad vying for a playoff spot but won’t exactly interfere with the long-term development of the team’s promising young big men Marvin Bagley and Harry Giles.

Although Carmichael Dave reiterates that nothing is set in stone, he says to expect a resolution tomorrow when free agency for the 2019-20 season opens.