Myles Turner, Pacers Agree To 4-Year, $70+ Million Extension 💰

by October 15, 2018
206
myles turner 80 million

Myles Turner and the Pacers have agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $70 million, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal could be worth up to $80 million with incentives.

The 22-year-old big man averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 boards last season.

 
