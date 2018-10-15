Myles Turner, Pacers Agree To 4-Year, $70+ Million Extension 💰

Myles Turner and the Pacers have agreed to a four-year extension worth more than $70 million, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
The deal could be worth up to $80 million with incentives.
The 22-year-old big man averaged 12.7 points and 6.4 boards last season.
Pacers President Kevin Pritchard and agent JR Hensley still working on a contract extension for center Myles Turner, both tell ESPN. Expectation is deal can get done before 6 PM ET deadline, but they're still going back and forth on numbers for a 4-year deal in $70M-plus range.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2018