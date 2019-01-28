‘He Had His NASA Shoes on’: Paul George Dunks Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

by January 28, 2019
2,366

In a battle of leading MVP candidates Sunday night, Paul George came out on top against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

PG punctuated the OKC Thunder’s 116-112 win against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks with a poster dunk over The Greek Freak.

George finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Per ESPN:

“I saw him pull over late,” George said. “He’s a guy that’s going to make a play at the rim. Any floater, anything like that, he’s going to try to block. At that point, you’ve got to go aggressive at the rim.”

George isn’t the same kind of posterizer he once was, but with options limited against a player like Antetokounmpo, he went for the path of most resistance, packing it over the infinite arms of Antetokounmpo to restore a six-point lead.

“It’s P,” Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson said. “He’s always pulling something out. He had his NASA shoes on. So, he definitely had to take off one time, and it’s exactly what he did. Put that in a commercial right there.”

Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points on 8-of-22 shooting to go with 18 rebounds and four assists., but the Thunder frustrated him with multiple bodies and swiping, handsy help defense.

“He has been playing amazing, and down the stretch, you know where the ball is going to go,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s going to Paul George.”

Related
Post Up: Paul George Goes Off to Lead Thunder Past Bucks 🔥

   
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: Paul George Goes Off to Lead Thunder Past Bucks 🔥

11 hours ago
610
giannis embiid westbrook
NBA

All-Star Captain Giannis Antetokounmpo Says He’ll Draft Westbrook, Embiid

3 days ago
4,269
NBA

‘We Ain’t Best Friends’: Damian Lillard Says There’s No Beef With Russell Westbrook

5 days ago
7,107
paul george post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Paul George Dominates in Thunder Win Over Blazers

5 days ago
2,814
Kicks

MLK Day’s Best NBA Kicks

6 days ago
3,503
NBA

Joel Embiid: Russell Westbrook ‘Always in His Feelings’

1 week ago
5,204

TRENDING


Most Recent

🚨 Report: Anthony Davis Requests Trade from Pelicans 🚨

3 hours ago
804

Luka Doncic Notches Historic Triple-Double

4 hours ago
1,265

Carmelo Anthony: ‘At This Point, I Just Want to Be Happy’

4 hours ago
1,602

‘He Had His NASA Shoes on’: Paul George Dunks Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

4 hours ago
2,366

Post Up: Paul George Goes Off to Lead Thunder Past Bucks 🔥

11 hours ago
610