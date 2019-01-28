‘He Had His NASA Shoes on’: Paul George Dunks Over Giannis Antetokounmpo

In a battle of leading MVP candidates Sunday night, Paul George came out on top against Giannis Antetokounmpo.

PG punctuated the OKC Thunder’s 116-112 win against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks with a poster dunk over The Greek Freak.

Paul George keeps putting bullet points on an MVP type of resume, punctuating a special performance with liftoff over a fellow candidate: https://t.co/QcIuTTIIZ0 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 28, 2019

George finished with 36 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

“I saw him pull over late,” George said. “He’s a guy that’s going to make a play at the rim. Any floater, anything like that, he’s going to try to block. At that point, you’ve got to go aggressive at the rim.” George isn’t the same kind of posterizer he once was, but with options limited against a player like Antetokounmpo, he went for the path of most resistance, packing it over the infinite arms of Antetokounmpo to restore a six-point lead. “It’s P,” Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson said. “He’s always pulling something out. He had his NASA shoes on. So, he definitely had to take off one time, and it’s exactly what he did. Put that in a commercial right there.” Antetokounmpo finished with 27 points on 8-of-22 shooting to go with 18 rebounds and four assists., but the Thunder frustrated him with multiple bodies and swiping, handsy help defense. “He has been playing amazing, and down the stretch, you know where the ball is going to go,” Antetokounmpo said. “It’s going to Paul George.”

