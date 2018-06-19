Nate Robinson: ‘The NBA Gave Me My Depression’

Nate Robinson says he never experienced depression until he played in the NBA.

Robinson says the hardest thing in his life was trying to change and become someone his coaches wanted him to be.

“The hardest thing in my whole life, was dealing with 11 years in the NBA of trying to be somebody that [NBA coaches] wanted me to be.” Nate Robinson questioned himself, God and the NBA. Can he make it back? My story @BleacherReport #BRmag: https://t.co/l3g64AFzuO — Mirin Fader (@MirinFader) June 18, 2018

The 34-year-old continues to hold out hope for another shot at playing in the League.

