NBA 2K20 Ratings: Team-by-Team

There’s no denying that NBA 2K20 is a major part of the summer basketball landscape and a large part of that can be attributed to the rush that comes with seeing the individual player ratings included in the game. Peep the table below for a complete list of your team’s ratings.

Curious to know how the 2K team thinks your squad stacks up against the rest of the teams in the league? We’ve crunched some numbers and ranked the teams based on the average player rating.

Average Player Ratings By Team

Rank Team Avg. Rating 1 LA Lakers 78.1250 2 LA Clippers 77.8000 3 Utah 77.2143 4 Philadelphia 77.2000 5 Golden State 77.2000 6 Boston 77.0000 7 Portland 76.8571 8 Brooklyn 76.8235 9 Denver 76.5625 10 New Orleans 76.4000 11 San Antonio 76.3750 12 Dallas 76.0000 13 New York 76.0000 14 Houston 75.8667 15 Milwaukee 75.7222 16 Sacramento 75.6471 17 Indiana 75.5625 18 Orlando 75.5333 19 Detroit 75.4375 20 Phoenix 75.2667 21 Toronto 75.2500 22 Atlanta 75.0625 23 Minnesota 75.0625 24 Miami 74.8000 25 Chicago 74.6667 26 Cleveland 74.5625 27 Memphis 74.3529 28 Washington 74.3125 29 Oklahoma City 74.2353 30 Charlotte 73.7333

These ratings are accurate as of Sep. 11, 2019