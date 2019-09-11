NBA 2K20 Ratings: Team-by-Team

There’s no denying that NBA 2K20 is a major part of the summer basketball landscape and a large part of that can be attributed to the rush that comes with seeing the individual player ratings included in the game. Peep the table below for a complete list of your team’s ratings.
Curious to know how the 2K team thinks your squad stacks up against the rest of the teams in the league? We’ve crunched some numbers and ranked the teams based on the average player rating.
Average Player Ratings By Team
|Rank
|Team
|Avg. Rating
|1
|LA Lakers
|78.1250
|2
|LA Clippers
|77.8000
|3
|Utah
|77.2143
|4
|Philadelphia
|77.2000
|5
|Golden State
|77.2000
|6
|Boston
|77.0000
|7
|Portland
|76.8571
|8
|Brooklyn
|76.8235
|9
|Denver
|76.5625
|10
|New Orleans
|76.4000
|11
|San Antonio
|76.3750
|12
|Dallas
|76.0000
|13
|New York
|76.0000
|14
|Houston
|75.8667
|15
|Milwaukee
|75.7222
|16
|Sacramento
|75.6471
|17
|Indiana
|75.5625
|18
|Orlando
|75.5333
|19
|Detroit
|75.4375
|20
|Phoenix
|75.2667
|21
|Toronto
|75.2500
|22
|Atlanta
|75.0625
|23
|Minnesota
|75.0625
|24
|Miami
|74.8000
|25
|Chicago
|74.6667
|26
|Cleveland
|74.5625
|27
|Memphis
|74.3529
|28
|Washington
|74.3125
|29
|Oklahoma City
|74.2353
|30
|Charlotte
|73.7333
These ratings are accurate as of Sep. 11, 2019