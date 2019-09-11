NBA 2K20 Ratings: Team-by-Team

by September 11, 2019
289
Anthony Davis at a 2K event

MOST RECENT

There’s no denying that NBA 2K20 is a major part of the summer basketball landscape and a large part of that can be attributed to the rush that comes with seeing the individual player ratings included in the game. Peep the table below for a complete list of your team’s ratings.

AtlanticCentralSoutheast
BostonChicagoAtlanta
BrooklynClevelandCharlotte
New YorkDetroitMiami
PhiladelphiaIndianaOrlando
TorontoMilwaukeeWashington
NorthwestPacificSouthwest
DenverGolden StateDallas
MinnesotaLA ClippersMemphis
OklahomaLA LakersNew Orleans
PortlandPhoenixHouston
UtahSacramentoSan Antonio

Curious to know how the 2K team thinks your squad stacks up against the rest of the teams in the league? We’ve crunched some numbers and ranked the teams based on the average player rating.

Average Player Ratings By Team

RankTeamAvg. Rating
1LA Lakers78.1250
2LA Clippers77.8000
3Utah77.2143
4Philadelphia77.2000
5Golden State77.2000
6Boston77.0000
7Portland76.8571
8Brooklyn76.8235
9Denver76.5625
10New Orleans76.4000
11San Antonio76.3750
12Dallas76.0000
13New York76.0000
14Houston75.8667
15Milwaukee75.7222
16Sacramento75.6471
17Indiana75.5625
18Orlando75.5333
19Detroit75.4375
20Phoenix75.2667
21Toronto75.2500
22Atlanta75.0625
23Minnesota75.0625
24Miami74.8000
25Chicago74.6667
26Cleveland74.5625
27Memphis74.3529
28Washington74.3125
29Oklahoma City74.2353
30Charlotte73.7333

These ratings are accurate as of Sep. 11, 2019

 
You Might Also Like

Russell Westbrook Says He and James Harden Will ‘Play Great Off the Ball’

4 mins ago
6

Steve Kerr: Warriors to ‘Re-Imagine Everything and Adapt Accordingly’

26 mins ago
63
Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group

Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group To Open NFL Division

22 hours ago
1,966

Kevin Durant: ‘I Don’t Trust Nobody’ in OKC

23 hours ago
4,811

Wizards GM: ‘Every Team Would Love’ to Have Bradley Beal

23 hours ago
656

Kevin Durant: ‘Some Days I Hate the NBA’

1 day ago
930

TRENDING


Most Recent

Russell Westbrook Says He and James Harden Will ‘Play Great Off the Ball’

4 mins ago
6

Steve Kerr: Warriors to ‘Re-Imagine Everything and Adapt Accordingly’

26 mins ago
63
Anthony Davis at a 2K event

NBA 2K20 Ratings: Team-by-Team

47 mins ago
289

Wizards To Add Rod Thorn In Advisory Role

3 hours ago
227

Heat Exercise Bam Adebayo’s 2020-21 Option

3 hours ago
95

The Best Hoopers TURNED NYC UP for SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 2 🎥

4 hours ago
46