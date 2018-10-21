NBA Announces Suspensions for Rockets vs Lakers Fight

Spicy Hours have been going nonstop since last night’s fight between the Lakers and Rockets. For their involvement in the brawl that took place at Staples Center, Brandon Ingram, Rajon Rondo and Chris Paul have all been suspended for multiple games.

Sources: NBA suspensions – Brandon Ingram 4 games; Rajon Rondo 3 games; Chris Paul 2 games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2018

The fight started when Ingram shoved James Harden in the fourth quarter. The game had been very physical but the Lakers forward escalated everything.

Then Rondo and Paul got to throwing punches.

Paul graciously shared #ThemHands with the Lakers point guard because Rondo spit in his face.