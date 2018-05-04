NBA Exec: Bamba May Have Higher Upside Than Ayton 👀

Texas big man Mo Bamba may have a higher upside than Arizona’s Deandre Ayton, according to one Eastern Conference executive.

In a story by The Athletic‘s Michael Scotto, the NBA exec said that Bamba’s elite skill (shot-blocking) may give him the edge over Ayton.

Story: NBA executives weigh in on 5 prospects with NY roots, including Texas' Mo Bamba, Kentucky's Hamidou Diallo (@hamidoudiallo), Arizona's Rawle Alkins (@Iam_RawleAlkins), Georgetown's Jessie Govan (@JGovan15) and St. John's Shamorie Ponds (@ShamorieP). https://t.co/diODSuMimB — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 4, 2018

Via HoopsHype: