NBA to Fine JR Smith for ‘Supreme’ Tattoo Unless It’s Covered

The NBA has informed Cavaliers guard JR Smith that he will be fined for every game in which the “Supreme” tattoo on his leg is not covered:
Sources on @TheAthleticNBA @WatchStadium: NBA informed Cleveland’s J.R. Smith he would be fined per game during season for “Supreme” tattoo on his leg, unless it is covered, and Smith plans to have conversations with league about situation.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2018
FREE THE ‘PREME.
