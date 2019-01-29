NBA Fines Anthony Davis $50K For Public Trade Demand

The NBA slapped a $50,000 fine on Anthony Davis for agent Rich Paul‘s public request for a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him a chance to win consistently and compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN on Monday.

“Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that’s the reason for informing them of this decision now,” Paul continued. “That’s in the best interests of both Anthony’s and the organization’s future.”

Following Paul’s statement, the Pelicans asked the League to “strictly enforce” its tampering rules, which prohibit players or their agents from publicly requesting a trade.

Davis is currently sitting out with a volar plate avulsion fracture on his left index finger.

