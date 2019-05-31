NBA Fines Clippers for Doc Rivers’ Comments about Kawhi Leonard

by May 31, 2019
437
clippers fined tampering kawhi leonard

The NBA fined the Clippers $50,000 on Friday for tampering after Doc Rivers praised Kawhi Leonard on an ESPN broadcast this week.

While appearing on ESPN’s Playoff Preview show on Tuesday, Rivers said that Leonard “is the most like [Michael] Jordan that we’ve seen.”

“He is the most like Jordan that we’ve seen. We’ve seen a lot of great players. LeBron is phenomenal. KD is phenomenal. Not that he is Jordan or anything like that, but he’s the most like him. Big hands, post-game, can finish, great leaper, great defender, in-between game. If you beat him to the spot, he bumps you off. And then you add the three-point shooting.”

RELATED: Doc Rivers: Kawhi Leonard the ‘Most Like Jordan That We’ve Seen’

    
You Might Also Like

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Gotta Be More Skilled’

3 hours ago
7,229
mikey williams memorial day

Mikey Williams goes WILD on Memorial Day Weekend! ✈️

4 hours ago
36

2019 NBA Finals Kicks of the Night: Game 1

4 hours ago
356
kevin porter jr nba draft

Kevin Porter Jr Official NBA Draft Workout! 🔥

4 hours ago
95

Kevin Durant Expected To Return Mid-Series

7 hours ago
621

Mike D’Antoni: ‘We Could Not Come to Terms on an Extension’

7 hours ago
1,950

TRENDING


Most Recent

Ep. 3 of the LEAGUEFITS PLAYOFFS Powered by 1800 Tequila

10 mins ago
6
clippers fined tampering kawhi leonard

NBA Fines Clippers for Doc Rivers’ Comments about Kawhi Leonard

1 hour ago
437
sharife cooper zion harmon

Sharife Cooper vs Zion Harmon! CRAZY PG Matchup in Dallas 👀

3 hours ago
23

Giannis Antetokounmpo: ‘I Gotta Be More Skilled’

3 hours ago
7,229
mikey williams memorial day

Mikey Williams goes WILD on Memorial Day Weekend! ✈️

4 hours ago
36