NBA Fines Clippers for Doc Rivers’ Comments about Kawhi Leonard

The NBA fined the Clippers $50,000 on Friday for tampering after Doc Rivers praised Kawhi Leonard on an ESPN broadcast this week.

While appearing on ESPN’s Playoff Preview show on Tuesday, Rivers said that Leonard “is the most like [Michael] Jordan that we’ve seen.”

“He is the most like Jordan that we’ve seen. We’ve seen a lot of great players. LeBron is phenomenal. KD is phenomenal. Not that he is Jordan or anything like that, but he’s the most like him. Big hands, post-game, can finish, great leaper, great defender, in-between game. If you beat him to the spot, he bumps you off. And then you add the three-point shooting.”

