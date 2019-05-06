The NBA has unveiled its list of NBA G League Elite Camp invitees, including 40 G League prospects and 40 other draft-eligible prospects as determined by a vote among teams.

The 80 invitees will participate in a three-day scouting event from May 12-14, ahead of this month’s NBA Combine.

The full list of non-G League prospects, published in an NBA press release, includes fringe draft prospects like the 7’6″ Tacko Fall and Thon Maker’s younger brother Matur Maker.

The G League list includes players who thrived at the minor league over the course of 2018-19, many of whom have logged minutes in the NBA, like Dusty Hannahs and Antonius Cleveland.

When this G League Elite Camp was unveiled in February, Jonathan Givony of ESPN wrote that the 40 players selected as draft-eligible prospects would be “based on the players not chosen in the top 60 for the NBA combine”.

That would suggest that these players are the 61st to 100th-ranked players as determined by that aforementioned vote and that the NBA’s list of Combine invites is ready and currently unreleased.

Just last week, several sportswriters – including Jerry Tipton of the Lexington Herald-Leader – reported that NCAA prospects like P.J. Washington and Tyler Herro had already received their own invitations to the Combine.

The distinction may be moot given that select players from the G League Elite Camp can still earn invites to the Combine but it’s notable for those whose names don’t appear on the list and may have clinched an invite based on their being named in the top 60.

The list of 2018 NBA Combine invitees was revealed on May 7, ten days before the final two days of last year’s event.

