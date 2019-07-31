NBA G League Team Status Tracker

The G League’s inaugural season was the 2001-02 campaign where just eight teams competed against each other. The league, which is now sponsored by Gatorade, was first known as the National Basketball Development League (NBDL from 2001-05) before becoming the NBA Developmental League (D-League). It wasn’t until the 2017-18 season that it was named the NBA G League.

There are now 28 teams in the G League, as the Pelicans will add an expansion team next season. Starting in the 2019-20 season, the Blazers and Nuggets will be the only two NBA franchise without affiliates.

Not every NBA club wholly owns their affiliate; a few have “hybrid” agreements, meaning the NBA team manages and funds the basketball operations while local management maintains control of the business and its community relations. The Celtics recently became the 26th team to fully own their G League club, as I recently wrote for Hoops Rumors. The Rockets and Pistons are the only teams with current “hybrid” status.

NBA Team G League Owned Founded ATL College Park Skyhawks Yes 2019 BOS Maine Red Claws Yes 2009 BKN Long Island Nets Yes 2016 CHA Greensboro Swarm Yes 2016 CHI Windy City Bulls Yes 2016 CLE Canton Charge Yes 2001* DAL Texas Legends Yes 2006 DET Grand Rapid Drive Hybrid 2006* GSW Santa Cruz Warriors Yes 2006** HOU Rio Grande Valley Vipers Hybrid 2007 IND Fort Wayne Mad Ants Yes 2007 LAC Agua Caliente Clippers Yes 2017 LAL South Bay Lakers Yes 2006* MEM Memphis Hustle Yes 2017 MIA Sioux Falls Skyforce Yes 2006** MIL Wisconsin Herd Yes 2017 MIN Iowa Wolves Yes 2007 NOP Erie BayHawks Yes 2017*** NYK Westchester Knicks Yes 2014 OKC Oklahoma City Blue Yes 2001* PHL Delaware Blue Coats Yes 2007* PHX Northern Arizona Suns Yes 2006* SAC Stockton Kings Yes 2008* SAS Austin Spurs Yes 2001* TOR Raptors 905 Yes 2015 UTA Salt Lake City Stars Yes 2006** WAS Capital City Go-Go Yes 2018

*Franchise has changed its name since its inception.

**The Santa Cruz Warriors (as the Dakota Wizards), Salt Lake City Stars (as the Idaho Stampede), and Sioux Falls Skyforce were part of other leagues before joining the G League in 2006.

***The original Erie BayHawks were previously the affiliate of the Magic. Orlando moved them to Lakeland as the Lakeland Magic in 2017. The BayHawks were then the Atlanta Hawks affiliate for the past two seasons before they founded the College Park Skyhawks. The Pelicans purchased an expansion G League team that will play as the BayHawks until the franchise moves them to Birmingham, Alabama prior to the 2022-23 season.