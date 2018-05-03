NBA Gives Drake Warning Over ‘The Use Of Bad Language’

by May 03, 2018
24

Drake, an icon of the Toronto Raptors’ fanbase, received a warning from the NBA over “the use of bad language” ensuing his beef with Cleveland Cavaliers center Kendrick Perkins during game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The beef between Drake and Perkins didn’t end once that on-court cameras went offline, per Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hold a 1-0 lead heading into tonight’s game two match-up in Toronto.

 
