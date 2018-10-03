NBA GMs Predict LeBron James Will Win 2019 MVP, Luka Doncic Will Win ROY

by October 03, 2018
487

The results of the annual NBA general manager survey are in.

And once again, a majority of front office executives believe LeBron James will take home the MVP trophy, as the King tallied a leading 30% of votes. The GMs also picked Luka Doncic to win Rookie of the Year (43%), Brad Stevens as the best coach in the League (47%), Rudy Gobert and Kawhi Leonard as the best defenders (tied for 37%), Russell Westbrook as the most athletic (48%) and Jamal Murray as the most likely to have a breakout season (20%).

The survey also predicts that the Warriors will win the 2019 championship (with Boston and Houston also receiving votes) and that the Celtics will be the leaders in the Eastern Conference.

Check out all the results here.

RELATED
LeBron James: Lakers a ‘Little Too Unselfish’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: Lakers a ‘Little Too Unselfish’

5 hours ago
2,154
NBA

‘He isn’t Who I Thought He Was’: Rajon Rondo on LeBron James’ Leadership

1 day ago
38,485
NBA

LeBron James: ‘We Want to Be a Positionless Team’

2 days ago
2,665
NBA

Kobe Bryant Not Interested in ‘Space Jam 2’ Cameo

2 days ago
6,239
LeBron James
NBA

LeBron James Scores 9 Points in Preseason Debut with Lakers

3 days ago
3,063
Dennis Smith Jr, Luka Doncic
NBA

Dennis Smith Jr and Luka Doncic Put on a SHOW in Preseason Debut

3 days ago
6,116
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Scary Terry Put in Work During the 2018 Summer ☠️ | SLAM Highlights

6 mins ago
6

NBA GMs Predict LeBron James Will Win 2019 MVP, Luka Doncic Will Win ROY

2 hours ago
487

Ian Mahinmi Uses ‘French Deal’ Brand to Connect His Roots, Hip-Hop and Style 👔

2 hours ago
56

Kawhi Leonard Drops 17 Points in 18 Minutes Against the Jazz 👀

3 hours ago
920

Introducing Art of Sport, a Body Care Line Designed for Athletes 💯

4 hours ago
806