NBA Investigating the Anthony Davis Trade Request

The NBA has “commenced an investigation” into Anthony Davis‘ trade request.

Given the on-the-record nature of AD’s demand through his agent, the All-Star big man could face a fine from the League.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass on the Anthony Davis trade demand: "We commenced an investigation this morning upon reading the reports regarding Anthony Davis. That process is ongoing.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 28, 2019

Rich Paul has not given the New Orleans Pelicans a preferred trade destination for his client.

The 25-year-old superstar can become an unrestricted free agent in July 2020.

Asked if the Pels would honor Anthony Davis' request before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, agent Rich Paul told @NYTSports: "They haven't said much, but we wanted to do the right thing to let them know by the deadline so they could do what's best for the organization going forward." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 28, 2019

Anthony Davis' agent Rich Paul tells @NYTSports he has NOT given the Pelicans a preferred trade destination for Davis. But Davis' July 2020 free agency obviously gives hm huge say in where he lands since no team will surrender meaningful assets for a player it can't re-sign — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 28, 2019

Per The NY Times:

Rich Paul, Davis’s agent, confirmed Monday via text message that he had personally notified Pelicans General Manager Dell Demps that Davis wants to be moved, in conjunction with Paul informing them that Davis would not sign an estimated $240 million contract extension that New Orleans planned to offer in July at the first allowable moment. “They haven’t said much,” Paul said of whether New Orleans officials had revealed their thinking. “But we wanted to do the right thing to let them know by the deadline so they could do what’s best for the organization going forward.”

