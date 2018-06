High school prospects could once again be eligible to enter the NBA Draft as soon as 2021, according to a report by ESPN’s Zach Lowe.

The NBA sent a memo on Friday, saying not to expect changes to the one-and-done rule “prior to the 2021 or 2022 draft.”

ESPN sources: league sent teams memo today indicating one-and-done could be gone as early as 2021: https://t.co/h1K4dzJd6o — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 15, 2018

