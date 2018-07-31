NBA and WNBA Announce Gambling Partnership with MGM 💵

by July 31, 2018
301

The NBA and WNBA have become the first professional sports leagues in the United States to have an official gambling sponsor, striking a deal with MGM that was announced on Tuesday.

The agreement comes just two months after the federal law prohibiting sports gambling outside the state of Nevada was taken down by the Supreme Court.

Here’s more from commissioner Adam Silver about the partnership, via the press release:

“As the landscape for sports betting in the U.S. continues to evolve at a rapid pace, MGM Resorts is a proven gaming leader for us to work with on this groundbreaking partnership. Our collaboration will result in the best possible gaming and entertainment experience for consumers through the use of accurate, real-time NBA and WNBA data, and our collective efforts to maintain and enhance the integrity of our games.”

According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, the deal is expected to last three years and is worth approximately $25 million:

RELATED:
NBA Formally Requests New Gambling Laws, Seeks Cut Of Bets

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Lil Penny the Legend: Celebrating Penny Hardaway’s Iconic Commercials 🎬

2 weeks ago
1,178
NBA

The Best Moments From Summer League So Far 🎥

3 weeks ago
1,430
NBA

DeAndre Ayton on Diana Taurasi: ‘She’s the Michael Jordan of the WNBA’

4 weeks ago
2,162
Adam Silver, NBA, Contract Extension, Commissioner
NBA

Adam Silver Signs Contract Extension Through 2023-24

1 month ago
697
NBA

Adam Silver: Kevin Durant ‘Aberration in Our System’

1 month ago
6,332
NBA

Adam Silver Says NBA Has ‘No Plans’ To Change Rookie of the Year Rules

2 months ago
2,627
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Bronny James finishes FIRST DUNK in front of Quavo, DWade, and CP3! Chips win Las Vegas Classic 🏆...

5 mins ago
11

NBA and WNBA Announce Gambling Partnership with MGM 💵

5 hours ago
301

Lakers Unveil New 🔥 Uniforms For 2018-19 Season

6 hours ago
800

From Kingston, Jamaica to Oak Hill: Kofi Cockburn Keeps Climbing 📈

9 hours ago
1,262

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: ‘There Is No Such Thing as the G.O.A.T’ 🤔

10 hours ago
892