Damian Lillard picked the perfect time to have one of his best games of his career.

On Tuesday night, Lillard dropped a playoff career-high 50 points—including a buzzer-beating game-winner from about 40 feet—to defeat the Thunder, 118-115. The win gave the Blazers a 4-1 series win against OKC.

After Lillard’s clutch bucket to the clinch the series, NBA and WNBA players took to social media to sound off on Dame’s epic performance.

⌚️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 24, 2019

One of the coldest game winners I've seen.. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 24, 2019

Damn Dame! Wow! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 24, 2019

DAME DAMN!!!! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 24, 2019

Disbelief 😳 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 24, 2019

😂😂😂😂😂😂 dude everyone in The world: “Dame what are you….. GOOD SHOT GOOD SHOT” wow….. this dude…… calm cool and collected this has been brewing since last year! MAN!!!!! — Candace Parker (@Candace_Parker) April 24, 2019

Na Dame!!! 😂😂😂😂 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) April 24, 2019

wtf was that!!! LOGO LILLARD! — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) April 24, 2019

Dame hit one of those shots u take counting down on a hoop as a kid by yourself😅3️⃣2️⃣1️⃣⏰ — Jaren Jackson Jr. (@jarenjacksonjr) April 24, 2019

A little late to the party but that was absolutely ridiculous @Dame_Lillard — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 24, 2019

… now thats a dagger. What a performance. All series long. Salute to a true hooper. 💯 — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) April 24, 2019

OMG DAME🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) April 24, 2019

Bro that might be the COLDEST game winner I’ve ever seen 👀👀👀 Dame is an absolute MONSTER! — Anthony Tolliver (@ATolliver44) April 24, 2019

Get tf outta here Dame Lillard 🤯 — Allonzo Trier (@ISO_ZO) April 24, 2019

That dude is crazy. What a shoot by Dame. And I didn’t get the assist on that one 🤷🏾‍♂… — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) April 24, 2019

Dame cold blooded🤧❄️ — Kev (@KevKnox) April 24, 2019

BRUHHHH a 50 piece and closing the series like that???? 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Garrett Temple (@GTemp17) April 24, 2019

😲😲😲 that’s just different Dame!!! — Tim Hardaway Jr (@T_HardJR) April 24, 2019

Side step from the logo ! REAL OAKLAND😤😤😤 — Ivan Rabb (@YoungIvee) April 24, 2019