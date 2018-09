NBA Players React to Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter V 🎶🔥

Rapper Lil Wayne dropped his highly anticipated album, Tha Carter V, on Friday, and NBA players were vibing to it.

Here are some of their reactions posted to IG and Twitter:

Another day of training camp….. and @LilTunechi dropped C5! Wow #HappyFriday errrbody — James Harden (@JHarden13) September 28, 2018

Mona Lisa 🎢 🎢🎢🎢 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) September 28, 2018

MONA LISA!! πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ — Josh Hart (@joshhart) September 28, 2018

CARTER V.!!!! βœŠπŸΎπŸ‘ŒπŸΎ — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) September 28, 2018

LET IT ALL WORK OUT – @LilTunechi πŸ™πŸΎ — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) September 28, 2018

The real 🐐🐐🐐 is back #ThaCarterV — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) September 28, 2018

#ThaCarterV = album of the year — Richaun Holmes (@Rich_Holmes22) September 28, 2018

Tha Carter V πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ — pascal siakam (@pskills43) September 28, 2018

Lil Wayne πŸ”₯πŸ”₯πŸ”₯ — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) September 28, 2018

Unpopular Opinion Alert…. Loved Carter 5 but…….. Young Sinatra IV

Was dope as hell! Logic did the damn thing with this one! 🀧 — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) September 29, 2018

