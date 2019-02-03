NBA Players React To Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

Like most of America, NBA players tuned into the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. And like most of us, they got their thoughts and takes off on Twitter.
Check out what LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and more had to say about Tom Brady and the Pats.
Man where Shams, Woj, Haynes, McMenamin at????…. 🤷🏾♂️
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019
The real MVP’s of the game gotta be the punters forreal!
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 4, 2019
Best part of the whole halftime show was Spongebob opening for Travis Scott
— Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 4, 2019
I don’t want nobody to ever say the NFL is more entertaining than the NBA…EVER…EVER… Thank you #SrSwagDaddy 🤷🏾♂️💯💯💯
— DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) February 4, 2019
NBA FINALS🏀 > SUPER BOWL🏈
— Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 4, 2019
That first half though…😴
— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 4, 2019
I am asking to all football fans: it’s a boring game as a lot people are saying or just a great defensive game?
— Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 4, 2019
Based on my timeline, not much to see #SBLIII
— Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) February 4, 2019
That @pepsi / @iamcardib commercial is at Panns in LA. Random fact. Real ones know.
— Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 4, 2019
Congrats Pats!!!!🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆
— Al Horford (@Al_Horford) February 4, 2019
Tom Brady does it again 🐐🐐🐐🐐
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 4, 2019
Bradys gotta be the official 🐐 after another chip
— Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) February 4, 2019
Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍.
— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019
.@Patriots like that team that runs the floor in open gym and never loses and u hate em…unless you them.
Champs. Again!!!!!!!!!!!!@BumpNrunGilm0re what size ring u wear? #INTKING
— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) February 4, 2019