NBA Players React To Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Win

Like most of America, NBA players tuned into the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. And like most of us, they got their thoughts and takes off on Twitter.

Check out what LeBron James, Donovan Mitchell, Trae Young and more had to say about Tom Brady and the Pats.

Man where Shams, Woj, Haynes, McMenamin at????…. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019

The real MVP’s of the game gotta be the punters forreal! — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 4, 2019

Best part of the whole halftime show was Spongebob opening for Travis Scott — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 4, 2019

I don’t want nobody to ever say the NFL is more entertaining than the NBA…EVER…EVER… Thank you #SrSwagDaddy 🤷🏾‍♂️💯💯💯 — DeMarre Carroll (@DeMarreCarroll1) February 4, 2019

NBA FINALS🏀 > SUPER BOWL🏈 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) February 4, 2019

That first half though…😴 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 4, 2019

I am asking to all football fans: it’s a boring game as a lot people are saying or just a great defensive game? — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) February 4, 2019

Based on my timeline, not much to see #SBLIII — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) February 4, 2019

That @pepsi / @iamcardib commercial is at Panns in LA. Random fact. Real ones know. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 4, 2019

Congrats Pats!!!!🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) February 4, 2019

Tom Brady does it again 🐐🐐🐐🐐 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) February 4, 2019

Bradys gotta be the official 🐐 after another chip — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) February 4, 2019

Brady the 🐐!! 💍💍💍💍💍💍. — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 4, 2019