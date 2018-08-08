With the NBA season only a few months away, the League has released the national TV schedule for the first week, Christmas and MLK Day.

And there are some fire games to look forward to.

*All games in ET

FIRST WEEK

Tuesday, October 16 on TNT:

Sixers at Celtics, 8pm

Thunder at Warriors, 10:30pm

Wednesday, October 17 on ESPN:

Pelicans at Rockets, 8pm

Mavericks at Suns, 10:30pm

Thursday, October 18 on TNT:

Bulls at Sixers, 8pm

Lakers at Blazers, 10:30pm

Friday, October 19 on ESPN:

Celtics at Raptors, 8pm

Warriors at Jazz, 10:30pm

Saturday, October 20:

Raptors at Wizards, 7pm on NBA TV

Rockets at Lakers, 10:30pm on ESPN

Sunday, October 21 on NBA TV:

Rockets at Clippers, 9pm

CHRISTMAS

Bucks at Knicks, 12pm on ESPN

Thunder at Rockets, 3pm on ABC

Sixers at Celtics, 5:30pm on ABC

Lakers at Warriors, 8pm on ESPN

Blazers at Jazz, 10:30pm on ESPN

MLK DAY

Pelicans at Grizzlies, 5:30pm on TNT

Rockets at Sixers, 8pm on TNT

Warriors at Lakers, 10:30pm on TNT

Get hype.

