With the NBA season only a few months away, the League has released the national TV schedule for the first week, Christmas and MLK Day.
And there are some fire games to look forward to.
*All games in ET
FIRST WEEK
Tuesday, October 16 on TNT:
Sixers at Celtics, 8pm
Thunder at Warriors, 10:30pm
Wednesday, October 17 on ESPN:
Pelicans at Rockets, 8pm
Mavericks at Suns, 10:30pm
Thursday, October 18 on TNT:
Bulls at Sixers, 8pm
Lakers at Blazers, 10:30pm
Friday, October 19 on ESPN:
Celtics at Raptors, 8pm
Warriors at Jazz, 10:30pm
Saturday, October 20:
Raptors at Wizards, 7pm on NBA TV
Rockets at Lakers, 10:30pm on ESPN
Sunday, October 21 on NBA TV:
Rockets at Clippers, 9pm
CHRISTMAS
Bucks at Knicks, 12pm on ESPN
Thunder at Rockets, 3pm on ABC
Sixers at Celtics, 5:30pm on ABC
Lakers at Warriors, 8pm on ESPN
Blazers at Jazz, 10:30pm on ESPN
MLK DAY
Pelicans at Grizzlies, 5:30pm on TNT
Rockets at Sixers, 8pm on TNT
Warriors at Lakers, 10:30pm on TNT
Get hype.
