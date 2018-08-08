NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

by August 08, 2018
778

With the NBA season only a few months away, the League has released the national TV schedule for the first week, Christmas and MLK Day.

And there are some fire games to look forward to.

*All games in ET

FIRST WEEK

Tuesday, October 16 on TNT: 

Sixers at Celtics, 8pm

Thunder at Warriors, 10:30pm

Wednesday, October 17 on ESPN:

Pelicans at Rockets, 8pm

Mavericks at Suns, 10:30pm

Thursday, October 18 on TNT:

Bulls at Sixers, 8pm

Lakers at Blazers, 10:30pm

Friday, October 19 on ESPN:

Celtics at Raptors, 8pm

Warriors at Jazz, 10:30pm

Saturday, October 20:

Raptors at Wizards, 7pm on NBA TV

Rockets at Lakers, 10:30pm on ESPN

Sunday, October 21 on NBA TV:

Rockets at Clippers, 9pm

CHRISTMAS

Bucks at Knicks, 12pm on ESPN

Thunder at Rockets, 3pm on ABC

Sixers at Celtics, 5:30pm on ABC

Lakers at Warriors, 8pm on ESPN

Blazers at Jazz, 10:30pm on ESPN

MLK DAY

Pelicans at Grizzlies, 5:30pm on TNT

Rockets at Sixers, 8pm on TNT

Warriors at Lakers, 10:30pm on TNT

Get hype.

RELATED
Stephen Curry: Playing New-Look Lakers ‘Should Be Fun’

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

NCAA to Allow Players to Have Agents, Return to School If Unselected in NBA Draft

5 hours ago
866
NBA

Andre Iguodala: Kevin Durant is the ‘Most Talented Scorer of All-Time’

6 hours ago
2,268
SLAMTV

Rajon Rondo: ‘I’m Ready to Help Develop Lonzo [Ball]’

7 hours ago
2,937
NBA

Report: Lakers to Face the Warriors on Christmas

10 hours ago
7,621
NBA

Stephen Curry: Playing New-Look Lakers ‘Should Be Fun’

1 day ago
2,101
NBA

LeBron James to Produce ‘Shut Up and Dribble’ Documentary

1 day ago
1,254
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Nation’s Best HS Hoopers Put in Work at Stephen Curry’s Camp 🍿

3 hours ago
138

NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

4 hours ago
778

Orlando Magic Unveil 30th Anniversary Throwback Jerseys 👀

4 hours ago
371

NCAA to Allow Players to Have Agents, Return to School If Unselected in NBA Draft

5 hours ago
866

Gilbert Arenas: Card Game Trash Talk Led to Guns in Locker Room

5 hours ago
3,402