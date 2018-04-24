NBA Reviewing Whether Russell Westbrook Should Be Suspended For Game 5

The NBA is apparently reviewing whether Russell Westbrook should be suspended for Game 5 of Thunder-Jazz.

During a minor altercation sparked by a hard foul in the fourth quarter of Game 4, Russ, who was waiting at the scorer’s table, came onto the court and confronted Utah center Rudy Gobert. The League has a strict policy stating that any player who leaves the bench amid an altercation receives a one-game suspension.

Thus, the question is: Was Westbrook waved on by the officials or did he technically “leave the bench area” to participate in the scuffle?

According to Andy Larsen of KSL.com, officials would not comment on the matter after the game because “it would be reviewed by the league’s disciplinary committee.”

OKC trails Utah 3-1 in the series. Game 5 is Wednesday at 9:30pm ET.

