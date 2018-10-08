NBA, WNBA Launch ‘Her Time To Play’ Initiative During Jr. NBA Week

The WNBA and NBA tipped off Jr. NBA Week today with the launch of the Her Time To Play, an initiative which aims to inspire the next generation of female athletes and leaders.

Created in partnership with the Women’s Sports Foundation, Her Time To Play pairs on-court training with off-court life skills lessons for girls, ages 7-14.

Featuring a 12-chapter curriculum, the program shares life lessons from WNBA players, including Elena Delle Donne, Brittney Griner and Nneka Ogwumike.

“Representation matters,” says Wings PG Skylar Diggins-Smith. “Her Time To Play is an important step towards ensuring that young women have access to mentors and others invested in helping them achieve success.”

To learn more about Her Time To Play, visit jr.nba.com/hertimetoplay.