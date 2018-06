James Harden Wins MVP, Donovan Mitchell Takes Rookie of the Year in NBPA Awards 🏆

The National Basketball Players Association released its annual award winners, giving a glimpse at who players around the League feel brings it best on and off the court.

MVP: James Harden

People’s Champ (Best Use of Platform): LeBron James

Most Respected: Vince Carter

Best Side Hustle (Best Off-Court Endeavors): Russell Westbrook

Mr. Clutch: Damian Lillard

Sneaker Champ: PJ Tucker

Leader of the New School (Best Rookie): Donovan Mitchell

Locksmith (Best Defender): Rudy Gobert

Freshest (Fit King): Russell Westbrook

Toughest to Guard: James Harden

X-Factor (Best Off The Bench): Lou Williams

Each team had a player voted as its “backbone,” with the results below.