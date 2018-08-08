NCAA to Allow Players to Have Agents, Return to School If Unselected in NBA Draft

On Wednesday, NCAA basketball announced a number of rule changes, including allowing “elite” high school and college players to be represented by agents and permitting those who go unselected in the NBA draft to return to school:

Student-athletes have more freedom and flexibility to decide about going pro or getting a college education, and they can receive financial assistance if they leave school early and wish to return later to finish their degree. https://t.co/Ubizwm4Bkb pic.twitter.com/UBjBMZZDlh — NCAA (@NCAA) August 8, 2018

NCAA says an “elite” prospect, as identified by USA Basketball, can hire agent beginning July 1 before their senior year in high school — if/when the NBA and NCAA allow high schoolers to enter draft. College players are eligible after each season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2018

Players are eligible to hire agent after “any basketball season” as long as they request an evaluation from the NBA undergraduate advisory committee. https://t.co/6sKqZ4Mj34 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2018

If Uniform Athlete Agents Act and state laws change, NCAA says agents can now pay for meals/transportation for players/families if expenses related the agent selection process — with meals/lodging/etc. paid by an agent if meeting associated with the agent or pro organization. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2018

As the announcement states, student-athletes now “have more freedom and flexibility to decide about going pro or getting a college education.”

