NCAA to Allow Players to Have Agents, Return to School If Unselected in NBA Draft

by August 08, 2018
865

On Wednesday, NCAA basketball announced a number of rule changes, including allowing “elite” high school and college players to be represented by agents and permitting those who go unselected in the NBA draft to return to school:

As the announcement states, student-athletes now “have more freedom and flexibility to decide about going pro or getting a college education.”

RELATED
NBA Memo: One-and-Done Rule Could Be Gone by 2021

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

4 hours ago
777
NBA

NBA and WNBA Announce Gambling Partnership with MGM 💵

1 week ago
662
NBA

Lil Penny the Legend: Celebrating Penny Hardaway’s Iconic Commercials 🎬

3 weeks ago
1,217
SLAMTV

The Best Moments From Summer League So Far 🎥

1 month ago
1,434
NBA

Adam Silver Says NBA Has ‘No Plans’ To Change Rookie of the Year Rules

2 months ago
2,643
NBA

NBA Players React To Drake vs. Pusha T Beef 🍿

2 months ago
8,261
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Nation’s Best HS Hoopers Put in Work at Stephen Curry’s Camp 🍿

3 hours ago
138

NBA Releases National TV Schedule for First Week, Christmas, MLK Day ‼️

4 hours ago
777

Orlando Magic Unveil 30th Anniversary Throwback Jerseys 👀

4 hours ago
371

NCAA to Allow Players to Have Agents, Return to School If Unselected in NBA Draft

5 hours ago
865

Gilbert Arenas: Card Game Trash Talk Led to Guns in Locker Room

5 hours ago
3,390