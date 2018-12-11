‘I Needed Him’: LeBron James Says Dwyane Wade Fueled His Greatness

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade faced each other on an NBA court for the last time Monday night in Los Angeles, and delivered a thrilling final battle.

James put the clamps on Wade as time ran out in the Lakers’ 108-105 win against the visiting Miami Heat.

LeBron praised his good friend, saying he “needed” D-Wade in order for his own career to reach the heights it did.

LeBron James, Lakers win historic finale against Dwyane Wade https://t.co/edzY8n2xdX pic.twitter.com/D2wxzPt0HA — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) December 11, 2018

Per the LA Times:

“We did it our way,” James said. “And it was a great unbelievable ride for 16 years.” They’ve been friends for more than 15 years and this was likely their last chance to do this. Wade has said he will retire after this season. On the jersey Wade handed James after the game, he wrote a message inside the white No. 3. “Thanks for pushing me to be greater than I knew I was,” it said. The feeling was mutual. “To accomplish what I really wanted to accomplish in this league, and that’s winning at the highest level, I needed him,” James said. “That’s why I made the jump. I appreciate more than I can express in words what he did for me when I went down to Miami.”

