Nene: Carmelo Anthony Still a ‘Top-10 Player in the League’

Carmelo Anthony remains a “top-10 player in the League,” according to Rockets teammate Nene.

The big fella says Melo remains elite if his talent is properly utilized, and “when he commits to do the right thing.”

.@NeneHilario42 on @carmeloanthony: "He can be whatever he wants to be. He's talented. It doesn't matter how old he is. When he commits to do the right thing and they use his talent, man get out of the way.Simple as that. For me he's a top-10 player in the league, still" #Rockets

— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 15, 2018