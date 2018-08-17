Nene: Carmelo Anthony Still a ‘Top-10 Player in the League’

by August 17, 2018
737

Carmelo Anthony remains a “top-10 player in the League,” according to Rockets teammate Nene.

The big fella says Melo remains elite if his talent is properly utilized, and “when he commits to do the right thing.”

The 34-year-old, 10-time NBA All-Star inked a one-year, $2.4 million deal with Houston.

Carmelo Anthony: 'My Story is Far from Over'

  
