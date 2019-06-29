Nene Declining 2019-20 Player Option With Rockets

by June 29, 2019
329
Nene of the Houston Rockets

Houston big man Nene is declining his 2019-20 player option with the Rockets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 34-year-old saw action in 42 games for the team this season.

Although Nene’s 3.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game don’t jump off the page, he’s an established veteran with winning experience.

It’s unclear if Nene will be able to attract more than the $3.8 million he was set to earn in 2019-20 but he could be looking to simply transition into a longer-term deal at this stage in his career, even if it comes with less annual value.

    
