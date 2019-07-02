Nets Agree To One-Year Deal With Wilson Chandler

by July 02, 2019
Wilson Chandler of the Los Angeles Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran Wilson Chandler, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports. Chandler split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The 32-year-old forward will add affordable depth to an already formidable Nets roster. Chandler had modest numbers in 2018-19 but is just two season removed from averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Nuggets.

Chandler has been inked to a one-year deal, Haynes adds, and it’s likely to be a minimum contract.

    
